Tri-Rail says it served 4.4 million riders in 2024, marking four-year high

Tri-Rail announced Thursday that it had served 4.4 million riders in 2024—the first time since 2019 that ridership exceeded 4 million in a single year.

“We are thrilled to see a strong resurgence in ridership as more people discover the convenience Tri-Rail offers,” Commissioner Marci Woodward, South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA) Governing Board Chair, said in a news release. “We aspire to continue to break our own records, and more importantly, to establish a service that enhances the rider experience and strengthens the region’s mobility.”

Tri-Rail expanded service to MiamiCentral Station in January 2024, and reported full ridership recovery just two months later with an average of 15,000 weekday rides and 8,000 weekend rides in March.

"By the end of 2024, the system maintained a solid average of 14,000 weekday and 7,000 weekend rides, including setting a new Saturday ridership record of 10,129 trips on February 24, 2024," the agency said.

According to the transit system, it also improved its on-time performance to 93.6% in December of last year, marking the first time in over a year to surpass 90 percent.

“We have set new goals to make sure we are doing all we can to provide a better customer experience and bring more people to use the train,” Woodward went on in the news release. “Opening service in downtown Miami was a significant achievement, and we will keep working closely with our partners to provide safe, convenient, and efficient transportation that meets the needs of the region.”