Tri-Rail on Monday announced that several trains will be discontinued due to low ridership.

According to Tri-Rail, starting on June 30, trains P650, P650X, P651 and P651X will no longer be in service.

Trains P650, P650X, P651 and P651X were part of a pilot program that was used to gauge if there was a demand for night travel.

Tri-Rail said that trains P617X and P624X from MiamiCentral will be added to provide connections to trains P617 and P624.