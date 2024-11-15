Pompano Beach

Tri-Rail train service delayed as police investigate death on tracks in Pompano Beach

By NBC6

Tri-Rail train service will be delayed Friday morning as authorities investigate a death on the tracks in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said their department and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a pedestrian who was hit by the train near SW 12th Avenue and SW Third Street shortly before 5 a.m.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene, but "the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation," BSO said.

"A bus bridge is established between Cypress Creek and Pompano Beach stations, as trains cannot travel through the area," officials said.

Authorities did not say how long the law enforcement activity could take, so riders should be wary of those delays.

Pompano Beach
