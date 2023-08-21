Trial beginning for 1 of 2 ex-Hialeah cops accused of beating homeless man

The trial for one of two former Hialeah Police officers accused of kidnapping a homeless man, driving him to an isolated location, and beating him while he was handcuffed last year was set to begin Monday.

Opening statements were expected Monday afternoon in the trial of former officer Rafael Otano.

Otano and felow officer Lorenzo Orfila turned themselves in to face charges of armed kidnapping and battery in the alleged incident, which happened on Dec. 17, 2022 during the arrest of Jose Ortega-Gutierrez.

Miami-Dade Corrections Lorenzo Orfila, Rafael Otano

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Ortega-Gutierrez, who is homeless, was placed in handcuffs and put in the back of a Hialeah Police car outside a bakery at a shopping plaza on W. 60th Street for allegedly disturbing the peace.

Although Ortega-Gutierrez had a history of fighting and public drunkenness, surveillance footage from the scene did not show a reason for him to be taken into custody, officials said.

Authorities said the officers took Ortega-Gutierrez to an isolated location where he was beaten and thrown to the ground while still handcuffed.

Both officers were fired after the charges were filed against them earlier this year.

In announcing the arrests of the officers back in January, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said investigators discovered that GPS on their police vehicles showed Otano and Orfila were outside their assigned sector that day.

But Otano's attorney, Michael Pizzi, told NBC6 last week that the GPS data from his client's squad car is unreliable.

"The GPS system that they are trying to use to falsely charge my client, that the whole GPS system, is a travesty and a sham," Pizzi said. "It malfunctions and doesn't even work and they've concealed this all this time."

Pizzi filed an emergency motion Tuesday, asking the court to exclude GPS data from the case after he said mounds of emails and other materials from the Hialeah Police Department detail how the GPS data from Otano's car and other officers' patrol cars have been repeatedly flagged as "erroneous and flawed" and sometimes places squad cars at wrong or even mystery locations.