Trial Begins for Ex Miami-Dade Cop Accused of Striking Cuffed Suspect

Monday marks the beginning of a trial against a former Miami-Dade police officer charged with assaulting a suspect once they were already in handcuffs.

The incident occurred in March of 2018. Surveillance video captured officer Manuel Regueiro striking 18-year-old Bryan Crespo whose hands were cuffed behind his back.

Police responded to Crespo's Allapattah home after he was accused of stealing airbags from vehicles.

Regueiro was relieved of duty once the video surfaced in April of 2018. A second officer was also fired for allegedly attempting to destroy the surveillance footage.

Crespo is still behind bars awaiting his own trial.

