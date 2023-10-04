Trial begins for Florida man accused of forcing adopted son to live in garage structure

A trial has begun for a Florida man who authorities said forced his adopted teen son to live in a structure in their garage for years.

Opening statements were delivered and testimony began Tuesday in the trial of Timothy Ferriter, who's charged with aggravated child abuse, false imprisonment and child neglect in Palm Beach County.

Ferriter and his wife, Tracy Ferriter, were arrested in February 2022 by Jupiter Police.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Timothy Ferriter, Tracy Ferriter

According to police, the couple had abused the then 13-year-old and forcibly confined him to live in the garage since at least 2017.

The teen had been living in an 8X8-foot structure in the garage that was described by Tracy Ferriter as a small office, officials said.

The structure had a doorknob and deadbolt that both locked from the outside, along with a light switch on the exterior.

Inside the structure were a camera, mattress and bucket, police said.

The teen had been allowed to attend school but was confined the rest of the day in the structure, where he was brought meals and forced to use the bucket to go to the bathroom, police said.

During opening statements Tuesday, defense attorney Prya Murad said the boy had been "engaging in dangerous behaviors" while the family was living in Arizona, WPTV reported.

The couple had put a lock on the boy's door to protect their toddler and when they had another child, they built a room for the boy in their garage in Arizona, Murad said.

"It was for the purpose of monitoring him when they couldn't," Murad told jurors. "Because, unfortunately, they're in a situation where they cannot leave this child unattended. There has to be someone constantly watching him and they cannot do that as two working adults."

When they moved to Jupiter, they constructed a similar room for him in the garage, Murad said.

"Both the room in Arizona and the one in Florida had one very big design flaw – and that is that it did not include a bathroom," Murad said.

Murad said the boy had been allowed to use the bathroom in the house during the day and used the bucket "a handful of times" during the night.

"This was not some big secret life like the state is presenting," Murad said. "These people went to doctors. They went to therapists. The schools were emailing them back and forth about [the boy's] behavior. They had family members and friends see the room in Arizona. In Florida, they were only here for about four weeks right before Christmas and then school started."

But prosecutors said the boy was repeatedly locked in the windowless structure.

"The evidence is going to show that that room was not a room that he could come and go as he pleased," Assistant State Attorney Brianna Coakley said. "He was locked inside from the outside over and over again."

Timothy Ferriter rejected a plea offer by the state that would have resulted in 24 months in prison and five years of probation, WPTV reported. He now faces 40 years and possibly more.

Tracy Ferriter is facing similar charges and is being tried separately, though her trial hasn't been set.