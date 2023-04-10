Trial Begins for Man Accused of 2017 Love Triangle Murder in Broward

The story of a love triangle that ended in murder in 2017 is unfolding in a Broward County courtroom this week.

Eric Robinson, 51, is on trial for second-degree murder in the bludgeoning death of 39-year-old Nicholis Wilcox.

Prosecutors say Robinson came into the room where Wilcox was in bed with Robinson’s ex-girlfriend, Isabella Tagliarini, and beat him with a metal rod.

"That night, she was woken by Eric Robinson inside her bedroom, one hand on her mouth telling her to be quiet and the sounds of Nicholis Wilcox gasping for breath. Eric Robinson tells her to wait outside and she hears metal object being used to bludgeon Nicholis Wilcox," Assistant State Attorney Peter Sapak said during openings Monday.

In opening arguments Sapak told the jury Tagliarini, who lived with both Robinson and Wilcox at one point, helped Robinson dispose of Wilcox’s body in a dumpster in Plantation, and then helped him clean up the crime scene.

Broward Sheriff's Office Eric Robinson and Isabella Tagliarini

"She was scared of Eric Robinson, a person that she saw bludgeon her new boyfriend in her bed, and she did everything possible to make sure that he wouldn’t kill her as well,” said Sapak.

Defense attorneys say Tagliarini is the one who beat Wilcox to death, and then asked Robinson for help.

“Isabella Tagliarini bludgeoned her boyfriend Nichois Wilcox to death that night. Eric Robinson, does he have clean hands? No. He did help Isabella Tagliarini all day,” said defense attorney Rachel Newman.

Tagliarini has already pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and faces up to five years in prison. She won’t be sentenced until after she testifies in this case for the prosecution.

Defense attorneys say Tagliarini already lied to the police and cannot be trusted.

Trial resumes Tuesday morning at 9:30.