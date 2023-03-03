Trial Begins for Miami Beach Cop Accused of Beating Tourist in 2021 Incident Caught on Camera

The trial for one of five officers accused of beating a tourist inside a Miami Beach hotel in a 2021 incident that was caught on camera has started.

Officer Kevin Perez, 34, was allegedly seen on camera kicking and slamming 26-year-old Daltona V. Crudup, of Washington D.C., inside the Royal Palm Hotel.

Perez faces a felony battery charge.

The trial was expected to start early Wednesday, but whether Crudup should testify in front of a jury was put into question. Crudup has two criminal open cases in Kentucky and Washington D.C.

Perez’s attorneys planned to question Crudup about those open cases, which allegedly occurred after the July 2021 incident.

After a few hours of discussion, Crudup agreed he will take the stand and face any questions related to his alleged criminal history. The trial began shortly after that.

Wednesday afternoon's court session consisted of opening statements and testimony from Miami Beach Police Lt. Jose Reyna. Reyna was the officer who prevented Crudup from getting inside the elevator inside the Royal Palm.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle releases hotel surveillance footage that led to five Miami Beach police officers facing battery charges.

The second person to take the stand was Crudup. Crudup admitted he was under a subpoena by the state and is not voluntarily testifying.

More witnesses were expected to testify for the next few trial days, including Khalid Vaughn, a second man seen on body-worn footage getting tackled by police.

Four other officers were charged. Jose Perez pled guilty and is on probation. Officer Robert Sabater, Officer David Rivas and Officer Steven Serrano have open criminal cases.