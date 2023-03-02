Trial Begins for Stepmom Charged in 3-Year-Old Hollywood Boy's Brutal 2015 Killing

Nearly eight years after a 3-year-old boy was found brutally slain in Hollywood, the stepmother accused in the killing is facing trial.

The story tore at the heart of the Hollywood community in 2015 when a frantic search for a toddler morphed into a nightmare of allegations against a stepmother accused of lying to police and abusing young Ahziya Osceola to death.

Analiz Osceola, 32, is that stepmother on trial, charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, lying to law enforcement and child neglect with great bodily harm.

“Some eight hours after the child went missing, his body was found in two garbage bags, stuffed in a box that once housed the walker of the defendant’s baby girl," Neva Rainford-Smith, the Broward County Assistant State prosecutor on the case said in court during opening statements Thursday.

Prosecutors told jurors that Osceola knew the 3-year-old was seriously hurt, suffering and not only failed to help him seek treatment, but abused him and inflicted more pain as he lay dying.

“The defendant was with him while he died, the defendant was in the bedroom with Azaya, as he lay dying, grunting and writhing in pain,” said Rainford-Smith.

Ahziya died on March 19, 2015. His body was found in a box inside the family home on Johnson street. Investigators said the boy suffered severe internal injuries, and died of blunt force trauma.

Osceola’s attorney told jurors she admits to lying to police and making up a story that the boy was missing. But he said Osceola did not cause the injuries that killed him, and instead suggested someone else who lived in the house is responsible.

“Do you have any evidence that she did anything to cause the death of the child? No. Proof beyond a reasonable doubt, I submit that will be lacking,” said defense attorney William J. Cone Jr.

Osceola faces up to 31 years in prison if convicted on all charges.