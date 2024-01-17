Trial for Florida mom accused of forcing adopted son to live in box-like structure set for July

A Palm Beach County Circuit Judge has set a new trial date Tuesday for a Jupiter mother accused of locking her adopted teenage son in a box-like structure in the garage of their home.

Tracy Ferriter will be heading to trial in July with the defense attorney who told Judge Howard Coates last month that he wouldn't be ready for trial this month.

According to NBC6 affiliate WPTV who first reported the story, Ferriter's new attorney, Marc Shiner, was retained in December after her previous defense attorney asked to be removed, citing an "irreconcilable difference."

During a Dec. 15 hearing, Shiner told the judge that he would need more time to prepare and would not be ready for trial in January.

During a hearing Tuesday, Shiner said he believed he could be ready for trial come July.

According to WPTV, Assistant State Attorney Brianna Coakley objected, and called the delay "excessive."

The judge agreed, but set the new trial date for July because he didn't "want any due process issues or appellate issues."

The new trial is now scheduled for July 12.

Ferriter's husband, Tim Ferriter, was convicted in last October on charges of child abuse, child neglect and false imprisonment and was later sentenced to five years in prison.

Tracy Ferriter is facing the same charges.