Trial for Men Charged in Murder of Rapper XXXTentation Set to Begin This Week

While jury selection is still ongoing, the trial of the three men who allegedly killed South Florida native and rapper XXXTentacion is set to begin this week more than four years after gunmen killed the emerging rap star during a robbery outside a South Florida motorcycle shop.

The fatal shooting of the 20-year-old rising star shocked the community and saddened his many young fans.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, had just left Riva Motorsports in suburban Fort Lauderdale on June 18, 2018, with a friend when his BMW was blocked by an SUV that swerved in front. Two masked gunmen emerged, confronted XXXTentacion at the driver's window and one shot him.

The suspects then grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 cash the singer had just withdrawn from the bank, got back into the SUV and sped away.

XXXTentacion, 20, died at the hospital shortly after. He pronounced his name “Ex ex ex ten-ta-see-YAWN" and was a platinum-selling rising star who tackled issues including prejudice and depression in his songs. He also drew criticism over bad behavior and multiple arrests, including charges that he severely beat and abused his girlfriend.

Detectives immediately began their investigation into the killing and eventually arrested four men in connection with the crime.

Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright, 28, and his accused accomplices, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were all arrested in the days and weeks after the killing.

Investigators say surveillance video from the store and other evidence linked the suspects to the killing.

They said video shows the SUV arriving at the motorcycle shop just as XXXTentacion and his friend entered. Williams and Allen followed them inside, with Williams making a small purchase. They then walked back to the SUV. About 10 minutes later, XXXTentacion and his friend tried to leave, but the SUV blocked them. Prosecutors say Boatwright and Newsome were the gunmen who confronted the rapper, with Boatwright firing the fatal shots.

Investigators said Boatwright's fingerprints were found on the driver's door of the rapper's BMW. Williams was identified by a Riva Motorsports clerk, who said he was a regular customer. Williams told investigators he did not know the other three were planning a robbery.

A search of Williams' social media showed photos of him with Allen, who was then identified from the surveillance video. Williams' girlfriend told investigators that he told her that the other gunman was Newsome.

They say cellphone data also links the defendants to the scene.

Photos of Boatwright and Newsome holding up large amounts of $100 bills, timestamped on the night of the killing, were also found on their phones, prosecutors said.

Boatwright, Williams and Newsome will soon head to trial and could all receive life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder. They are also charged with armed robbery. They have pleaded not guilty.

Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and is expected to testify against the other three. The trial is expected to continue until March.