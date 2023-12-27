Trial underway for Sunrise animal rescuer facing cruelty charges over cat hoarding

A trial is underway for a Sunrise animal rescue worker after dozens of cats were found in her home -- living in deplorable conditions back in 2021.

Michelline Joy Toulouse, 36, had custody of the 63 cats that were left in her abandoned home for several months, leading to the death of nine of them.

The cats were discovered in May of 2021 when neighbors said the smell coming from the home on Northwest 94th Avenue had been unbearable for months.

In Broward court on Wednesday, the defense called up a few of Toulouse's family members as character witnesses -- including her aunt who described Toulouse's dysfunctional upbringing.

She said Toulouse took the brunt of parental abuse and was taken out school at 15. She claimed Toulouse did not have the tools to help her mental health that eventually spiraled -- suffering from alcoholism and depression among other struggles.

Toulouse's aunt emphasized that there is a way for redemption if the right tools are provided.

According to an arrest report from 2021, the cats were found in a "toxic and hazardous living environment," and were deprived of necessary food and water while exposed to feces and urine in the home, which had no exchange of air.

Toulouse had been working with several animal rescue groups including Saving Sage. The owner said back in 2021 that Toulouse volunteered there for nearly a year, but had been fired after she was arrested for allegedly stealing from the group.

The judge is expected to decide on a sentence for Toulouse later on Wednesday.