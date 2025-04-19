Tributes held for teen who drowned in Fort Lauderdale Beach

Several tributes were posted on social media for a teen who drowned in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

A parent Friday night told NBC6 that the teen was out with his basketball teammates when some of them went into the water.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, they found the teen's body after crews searched for hours.

Lifeguards said the teens struggled in the water and were pulled from the surf but they couldn't find one of the teenagers.

Dozens of people who were on the beach described the conditions almost the same way; rough.

Fire rescue said the surf was even rougher on Saturday.

A woman who didn't want to show her face told NBC6 that her son was in the water with several of his basketball teammates and they were having a hard time getting back to shore.

"He said the water was rough and they brought him back in and they noticed one of their teammates was still out there and they kept trying to tell the lifeguard that," she said. "The kids are devastated, crying and hugging each other so it's going to be hard."

FLFR said the conditions will be rough throughout the weekend and are urging swimmers to stay close to the shore.