Trio Arrested After Hialeah Armed Robbery, Officer-Involved Shooting

Three suspects are facing charges after a violent armed robbery at a Hialeah cell phone shop led to a foot chase, attempted carjacking and officer-involved shooting over the weekend, officials said.

The incident began around 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the T-Mobile store at 410 Hialeah Drive when the suspects entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint, arrest reports said.

According to the reports, the suspects forced employees and customers to the floor, striking them with firearms, before they moved the victims to a back room and tried to force the employees to open safes.

The suspects tried to disable the alarms and surveillance system, but managed to steal about 30 phones as well as property from the customers and employees, the reports said.

Among the itmes the suspects took was a security system tracker, which an officer was able to use to find their vehicle in the 3600 block of Northwest 35th Avenue, the reports said. When the suspects saw an officer approching, they took off on foot, the reports said.

One of the suspects, 21-year-old Leroy Stuckey, was quickly taken into custody, while another, 20-year-old Joseson Jean, was also taken into custody after he was found hiding in a garbage can by a K-9, the reports said.

The third suspect, 27-year-old Davares Lenard Rowe, ran to a nearby car where he got in and tried to force the driver out, the reports said. A police lieutenant who responded to the scene opened fire, shooting Rowe in the shoulder and stopping the attempted carjacking, the report said.

Rowe and Jean were hospitalized before they were released and booked into jail. All three suspects are facing armed robbery charges, and Rowe is is charged with attempted carjacking. Attorney information wasn't available.