Trio arrested for picking 1,000 pounds of avocados from Miami-Dade farm

Three men are facing several charges for trespassing onto a commercial farm in southwest Miami-Dade and unlawfully picking approximately 1,000 pounds of avocados.

Yuniesky Leon Fiallo, Elio Manuel Nunez and Reniel Torres-Fiallo are each charged with third-degree grand theft, trespassing and criminal mischief, according to arrest reports.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photos of Yuniesky Fiallo, Reniel Torres-Fiallo and Elio Manuel Nunez

The crimes happened Monday at a 30-acre avocado grove in the area of Southwest 232nd Street and 202nd Avenue. Police said the avocados can't be picked without the permission of the owner and that any of the picked fruit can't be sold.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Detectives found approximately 1,000 pounds of avocados worth $1,000 were picked from the trees and placed on the ground. They also found the gate to enter the farm was cut open.

The trio was arrested after officers noticed flashlights inside the grove and established a perimeter around the area.