Crime and Courts

Trio arrested for picking 1,000 pounds of avocados from Miami-Dade farm

The crimes happened Monday at a 30-acre avocado grove in the area of Southwest 232nd Street and 202nd Avenue.

By NBC6

Three men are facing several charges for trespassing onto a commercial farm in southwest Miami-Dade and unlawfully picking approximately 1,000 pounds of avocados.

Yuniesky Leon Fiallo, Elio Manuel Nunez and Reniel Torres-Fiallo are each charged with third-degree grand theft, trespassing and criminal mischief, according to arrest reports.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Booking photos of Yuniesky Fiallo, Reniel Torres-Fiallo and Elio Manuel Nunez
Miami-Dade Corrections
Booking photos of Yuniesky Fiallo, Reniel Torres-Fiallo and Elio Manuel Nunez

The crimes happened Monday at a 30-acre avocado grove in the area of Southwest 232nd Street and 202nd Avenue. Police said the avocados can't be picked without the permission of the owner and that any of the picked fruit can't be sold.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Detectives found approximately 1,000 pounds of avocados worth $1,000 were picked from the trees and placed on the ground. They also found the gate to enter the farm was cut open.

The trio was arrested after officers noticed flashlights inside the grove and established a perimeter around the area.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us