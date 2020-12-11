Trio Arrested in Miami-Dade Home Burglary Allegedly Tied to Chilean Crime Ring

Three men accused of breaking into a southwest Miami-Dade home are believed to be part of a burglary ring that ships stolen items to Chile.

The trio was arrested Wednesday on grand theft charges related to the Thanksgiving break-in at a home in the 7600 block of Southwest 87th Court that was caught on camera.

Arrest reports said the men, 20-year-olds Nicolas Parra and Ricardo Gonzalez-Diaz and 22-year-old Dario Parra, stole multiple watches, jewelry and handbags worth more than $5,000.

The homeowner said the men burglarized several other homes in the neighborhood and said authoritis told him they're part of a burglary ring that ships stolen items to Chile.

"I believe they are the same group that broke into but wasn't able to steal anything about four blocks from here. From what I've been told and from what they explained to me, it's a group that's been attacking the different neighborhoods and they're part of some bigger Chilean crime ring," the homeowner said.

The three men were booked into jail, and attorney information wasn't available.