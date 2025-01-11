Trio arrested in violent robbery, carjacking at Brickell parking garage

Police have arrested three men who they say were involved in a violent armed robbery and carjacking back in July in Brickell.

Reynaldo Diaz, Angel Borrero and Ricardo Fernandez were arrested in connection with the July 19 incident that happened at a parking garage on 444 Brickell Avenue, according to Miami Police.

Police said the victims met Diaz on social media and went out with him that night before they were lured into the parking garage under the pretense of helping Diaz with his car troubles.

Angel Borrero, Reynaldo Diaz and Ricardo Estrada

The victims were then ambushed by masked and armed men who demanded their belongings and struck them over the head with firearms, police said. Diaz fled in his vehicle as the victim was being robbed.

The suspects fled in the victim's vehicle, which was later recovered by police, as well as the victims' belongings valued at over $100,000.

Police were able to track down the three suspects and discovered they were in custody in Connecticut for an unrelated case involving the carjacking and kidnapping of a couple in a Lamborghini.

The crime happened back on Aug. 25 in Danbury, where six suspects forcibly removed the couple from their vehicle, dragged them into the van, and bound them with duct tape, while they were repeatedly told they would be killed.

Borrero, known as "Chi Chi," is alleged to have organized, paid for, and booked flights for the six suspects to travel from Florida to commit the crime, authorities said.

The three suspects have to be extradited to Miami to face a judge. In the Brickell case, they face charges of armed robbery, armed carjacking, and aggravated battery.