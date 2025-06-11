Trio arrested with large amount of drugs, guns and cash in Medley: Police

Three suspects who sold drugs to a minor were arrested with a large amount of narcotics and other items in Medley, police said.

Medley Police announced the arrests in an Instagram post Tuesday that included photos of the contraband.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police, investigators found over 500g of marijuana, THC vapes, and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

They also found two guns and $1,000 in cash.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Medley Police Medley Police

Police didn't identify the three suspects arrested, only saying they're adults.

"Outstanding proactive work by our officers in taking drugs and weapons off the streets and protecting our community," police said in the post.