Trio Caught on Camera Stealing From Miami Jewelry Store

The owner of a Miami jewelry store is offering a reward for information on a trio who was caught on surveillance stealing from the business.

The burglary happened on Aug. 22 at Ashley Jewelry on NE 55th Street.

"I'm just trying to find out the truth about this," said the owner, Jorge Fernandez.

Fernandez believes the three men came prepared with tools and a plan.

"I think this was planned by somebody who knows me or who knows some friend of mine because it's impossible. There are seven workshops and only was targeted by me," he said.

Surveillance footage showed the men first tried to open the safe from the front, but they ultimately managed to break it open through the side.

Fernandez said they took $300,000 worth of items, including seven watches, Cuban link necklaces and diamonds.

"This hurt me, this is hard work," he said. "This is not like this came from the heavens or whatever, you understand. This is my hard work."

The thieves also stole a gold testing device valued at $20,000. The theft of this item is what impacts Fernandez most.

"I need that tool to work. Without that, I actually cannot work," he said.

The masked men walked out through an emergency exit and drove off in a red sedan.

The owner hopes someone recognizes them or the car and is offering a reward between $5,000 to $10,000.

Police are investigating the burglary. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.