Trio in custody after man lured and abducted in Miami-Dade: Police

Three people were in custody after police said a man was lured and abducted before he was driven around in a U-Haul truck in Miami-Dade on Thursday.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident began when the 33-year-old man was called by a woman he knows to meet her at the parking lot of a shopping plaza near 93rd Avenue and Flagler Street.

When the victim arrived, the woman was there with a man, who hit the victim and forced him into the U-Haul truck, police said.

The truck left and stopped at a second location, before ending up at a McDonald's at 105th Avenue and West Flagler in Sweetwater.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The victim, the woman and two men got out of the truck and made their way inside, where the victim was able to tell an employee he'd been abducted, police said.

The employee called 911 but before officers responded, the victim was bitten by one of the suspects and had his cellphone taken, police said.

The suspects fled in the U-Haul but Sweetwater officers searched the area and quickly found it in the area of 97th Avenue and Southwest 6th Street.

Officers took the woman and two men into custody. One of the men had drugs on him, police said.

The victim of the abduction wasn't seriously injured.

Detectives are still trying to determine a motive for the abduction but said two suspects were expected to face kidnapping charges and the third was facing a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

"It's a very complex story but at the end of the day it's pretty clear," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.