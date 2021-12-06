Broward County

Trio of Suspects Busted in Broward Home Burglary Spree: BSO

By NBC 6

Three men suspected of committing more than a dozen home burglaries throughout Broward County over the past few weeks have been arrested, authorities said Monday.

Roderick Taff and Jacobi Denmark, both 23, and 26-year-old Jacquon Jackson were arrested Friday on multiple burglary charges, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Jacquon Jackson and Roderick Taff

Officials said BSO's Burglary Apprehension Team had been investigating the burglaries for some time.

On Friday, Jackson, Taff and Denmark burglarized two homes in Davie by smashing into the rear doors, officials said. After the second burglary, the trio fled the scene but were caught a short time later, officials said.

Authorities believe the suspects have committed similar burglaries in Cooper City, Deerfield Beach, and other cities in Broward. An investigation into the other burglaries is still ongoing.

Taff and Jackson remained behind bars Monday, but jail records didn't list Denmark. Attorney information wasn't available.

"Detectives advise residents to make sure their doors and windows are locked, monitor their home alarm system, if they have one, and, if not, consider installing an alarm system," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Additionally, if you see something unusual or suspicious in your neighborhood, do not hesitate to call law enforcement."

