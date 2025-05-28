Trio ran chop shop at Miami-Dade business where stolen Corvette was found: Sheriff

Three men are facing charges for allegedly running a chop shop at a towing business in Miami-Dade where a stolen Corvette and other items were found, authorities said.

Sergio Reyes Cuevas-Pena, 56, Idalberto Roberto Valdes, 24, and Frank Christopher Bada, 34, were arrested Tuesday on charges including operating a chop shop, grand theft of a vehicle, and possession of a vehicle with an altered identification, arrest reports said.

According to the reports, the arrests happened at ASAP Towing, 2154 Northwest 95th Street, when the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Northside Auto Theft Unit arrived to conduct a shop inspection.

Detectives encountered Bada, the manager of the business, and Valdes, a driver.

Cuevas-Pena was found in the shop dismantling a 2016 Chevy Corvette that had no damage and had a Virginia temporary tag, the reports said.

When Cuevas-Pena saw a detective, he started walking to the rear door at a fast pace but was detained as he was approaching a fence, the reports said.

Records showed the Corvette had been reported stolen on May 11, the reports said.

While the shop was inspected, a white Dodge Challenger was found with identifying decals removed from its engine.

A closer inspection showed the engine serial number had been grinded off in an effort to conceal its identity, the reports said.

Detectives also found an engine and transmission with identifying numbers physically ground off, but the engine was determined to have been reported stolen in North Miami, the reports said.

Also found in the business was a tow manifest invoice with a factitious address, the reports said.

When Valdes was searched, he was found in possession of a Glock handgun, and faces an additional charge of using a firearm while committing a felony, the reports said.

All three men were booked into jail.