Trio sentenced 5 years after Margate man murdered. ‘He was their friend,' family says

It’s been a long five years for Dean Hyatt’s family. On Friday, they saw the trio accused in his murder plead guilty and get prison time.

“I have no words, just no words, no justice,” said Hyatt’s mother, Sharane Bowlin Luke.

“They have a chance to do a plea deal today, and he don’t have a chance to plea for nothing because he’s six feet below. He was their friend,” Hyatt’s grandmother Nadine Peterson Blair added through tears.

Hyatt was just 20 years old when court records say his friend, Richard Cunningham, and former girlfriend Kizzie Thomas, hatched a plan to kill him.

Broward Sherriff’s detectives say Cunningham shot Hyatt multiple times in the parking of the Caravel Arms Apartments in Lauderdale Lakes. Cunningham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and will spend 25 years in prison.

Thomas, who police say lured Hyatt to meet up the night of Aug 4, 2018, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and she was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Investigators say Thomas planned the killing with Cunningham for days before the fatal shooting.

Hyatt’s family says their loved one was close friends with the suspects before the crime. So much so that the family knew them well.

“They used to come to my house, and my husband would cook and feed that guy that kill him,” Blair said.

According to investigators, cellphone evidence of text messages between Cunningham and Thomas revealed they were conspiring to kill Hyatt. Those texts also showed Thomas continued to be Hyatt’s friend to set him up.

Somehow Hyatt’s mother says she forgives them.

“If my heart was a window, today you could look through the pain and scars, and see today I am here in total forgiveness because my son Dean would’ve forgiven them if he had not succumbed to his injuries. He was a forgiver," she said.

A third co-defendant named Miguel Harvey pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and received a five-year prison sentence.

A fourth co-defendant, Kamarley Wilson, the man investigators said drove Cunningham away from the crime scene the night of the murder, was sentenced to 10 years probation after pleading no contest to accessory to murder.