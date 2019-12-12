Trio Severely Beat and Robbed Man Outside Miramar Publix: Police

Police are looking for a trio of suspects who badly beat and robbed a man at a Miramar Publix in a crime that was caught on camera.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Sunday at the grocery store at 11000 Pembroke Road and was captured by surveillance camera, Miramar Police said.

According to police, the victim was approached by one of the suspects inside the Publix who told the victim that his bicycle had been stolen outside. The suspect lured the victim to a nearby spot where he claimed the thief had stashed the bike, but once there, the suspect and two other men severely beat and robbed the victim, police said.

The victim suffered severe injuries as a result of the attack, police said.

"We’re talking about an innocent victim who was shopping at the grocery store. Unfortunately, what they did to him was uncalled for," Miramar Police spokeswoman Tania Rues said. “Unfortunately, the victim, I can’t even begin to tell you or describe the severity of his injuries.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call them at 954-602-4184.