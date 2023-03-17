Trio Sought After Video Shows Chaotic Smash-and-Grab Armed Robbery at Broward Pawn Shop

Authorities are searching for a trio of armed theives who were caught on camera smashing their way through a Lauderdale Lakes pawn shop in a robbery that was caught on camera.

The robbery happened last Friday, March 10, at the Cash America Pawn at 2880 North State Road 7.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said one of the robbers entered the store and pretended to be interested in buying jewelry.

Moments later, the other two suspects entered the store and the first suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at employees, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Surveillance footage showed all three suspects rushing behind the counter and forcing employees to open the cash register.

One of the suspects is then seen repeatedly smashing open a glass case and the suspects steal multiple items from inside.

Officials said they fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry in a blue four-door KIA with Florida tag QFPL03.

BSO officials said they're working with the FBI to find the three suspects.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with info is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.