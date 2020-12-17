Trio Sought in Oakland Park Flea Market Shooting That Left Man Dead

Authorities are searching for three suspects in connection with an Oakland Park flea market shooting that left a man dead over the weekend.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Oakland Park Flea Market Mall at 3161 W. Oakland Park Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials on Thursday released surveillance footage of the three suspects who they say were involved in an altercation with a man who was armed with an AR-15 rifle.

Shots were fired and the man with the AR-15 was killed at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

Investigators said the three men fled the scene in a Cadillac Escalade.

"It may be a robbery that went bad, it is still a fluid investigation," BSO Det. Jim Hayes said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.