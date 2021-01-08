Triple Shooting in NW Miami-Dade Leaves 1 Man Dead, 1 Critically Injured

One man was killed and another was critically injured in a triple shooting in northwest Miami-Dade early Friday, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and Northwest 66th in the Gladeview neighborhood, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with a gunshot wound.

Around the same time, a third victim who was also involved in the incident arrived at North Shore Hospital with gunshot wounds, and was transferred to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

No other information was immediately known.

