Broward County

Triple Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Lauderdale Lakes

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene near the 3600 block of Northwest 21st Street after calls were made of a shooting in the area

A triple shooting late Thursday night in Lauderdale Lakes left one person dead and officers looking for whoever opened fire.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene near the 3600 block of Northwest 21st Street after calls were made of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, deputies found the victims in the area all suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were rushed to an area hospital. Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or the conditions of the others hospitalized.

Officials have not released any information on the shooter involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward CrimeStoppers.

