Florida Highway Patrol

Trooper, driver hospitalized after crash on I-95 near Golden Glades Interchange: FHP

According to FHP, the crash happened shortly after midnight as the trooper was parked and blocking the southbound I-95 express lanes in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange due to an active construction work zone

By Monica Galarza

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and another driver have both been hospitalized after an early morning crash Monday on Interstate 95 near the Golden Glades Interchange. 

According to FHP, the crash happened shortly after midnight as the trooper was parked and blocking the southbound I-95 express lanes in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange due to an active construction work zone.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Officials said the trooper's patrol car was strategically positioned to ensure the safety of the workers. 

It was then that a Toyota Camry traveling on I-95, lost control and hydroplaned on the wet roadway, drove into the express lanes and collided with the trooper’s car, officials said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Both the trooper and the driver of the Toyota were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Florida Highway Patrol
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us