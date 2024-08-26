Trooper, driver hospitalized after crash on I-95 near Golden Glades Interchange: FHP

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and another driver have both been hospitalized after an early morning crash Monday on Interstate 95 near the Golden Glades Interchange.

According to FHP, the crash happened shortly after midnight as the trooper was parked and blocking the southbound I-95 express lanes in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange due to an active construction work zone.

Officials said the trooper's patrol car was strategically positioned to ensure the safety of the workers.

It was then that a Toyota Camry traveling on I-95, lost control and hydroplaned on the wet roadway, drove into the express lanes and collided with the trooper’s car, officials said.

Both the trooper and the driver of the Toyota were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.