Tropical Depression 10 forms into Tropical Storm Idalia

Tropical Depression Ten has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Idalia as it continues to meander in the Northwest Caribbean Sunday, remaining adjacent to the Yucatan Peninsula.

The system will linger in the same vicinity until Monday when it will begin its trek through the eastern Gulf of Mexico. When the system matures, its name will be Idalia.

The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center in Miami points the system towards the Big Bend of Florida, with landfall sometime early Wednesday morning as a category 1 hurricane.

The intensity and track forecast is likely to be adjusted in the coming days.

While tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for portions of Mexico and Cuba, none have been issued for Florida at this time.

This may change by Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

Gulf coast residents should continue to review their hurricane preparation plan for impacts such as damaging winds, inland flooding, storm surge and tornadoes.

In South Florida and the Keys, the forecast in the days ahead will feature a breezy pattern with passing downpours, with the ultimate track and intensity dictating the forecast locally.

A slightly closer approach will increase the breeze and expected wet weather, while a system tracking west will dampen the resultant weather for the area.

With any passing downpours, wind gusts may peak at 40-45 mph Monday evening through Wednesday night.

Considering the current forecast, the NBC6 viewing area is not expected to experience adverse weather as a result of this tropical cyclone.

Regardless, the pending annual cycle of King Tides will increase the risk of localized flooding mid-week around South Florida.