Tropical Depression 18 Could Become ‘Major' Hurricane by Next Week: NHC

The latest developed system of the 2021 hurricane season could become the year’s next major hurricane, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC reports Tropical Depression 18 has winds of 35 miles per hour as it sits over 1800 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It is moving west at 18 m.p.h.

Forecasters expected the depression to keep its current path before making a more northwest turn starting Friday and into the weekend.

It could become a tropical storm Thursday and is expected to become a hurricane by the weekend, possibly becoming a major hurricane by early next week. South Florida is not expected to be impacted by the system at this time.

When it becomes named, it will be named Sam and be the 18th named system of the season, topping the average of 14 for an entire year. The six named hurricanes are below the average of seven, while the three major hurricanes are on average for an entire season.