Tropical Depression Three forms in the Atlantic, could become hurricane

Tropical Depression Three has officially formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Satellite images indicate that the tropical wave over the central Atlantic has become better organized Monday with imagery showing that the center has become well defined.

According to the 11 a.m. advisory, recent satellite trends indicate this system is close to tropical-storm status.

A large ridge of high pressure over the central Atlantic Ocean is forecast to cause the depression to move westward over the next several days. As the system nears the Lesser Antilles late this week, the ridge should weaken, causing the system to move more toward the west-northwest.

The tropical depression is 1425 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands, with maximum sustained wind of 35 mph. It’s moving 21 mph to the west.

Tropical Depression Three

11:00 AM AST Mon Jun 19

Location: 11.0°N 40.3°W

Moving: W at 21 mph

Min pressure: 1009 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph — John Morales (@JohnMoralesTV) June 19, 2023

However, there is considerable uncertainty in how much of a right turn could occur because it is somewhat tied to the intensity of the cyclone. A stronger system would tend to move more to the right due to the upper-level flow, while a weaker system would continue more westward into the Caribbean.

The depression is forecast to strengthen and move across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane on Thursday and Friday, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, hurricane-force winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves.

Given the larger than usual uncertainty in the track forecast, it is too early to specify the location and magnitude of where these hazards could occur.

However, everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for this system and have their hurricane plan in place.

For now, there are no threats to South Florida.