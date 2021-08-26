Tropical Depression Could Form by Thursday, Not Expected to Impact South Florida: NHC

The next tropical system could form Thursday in the Caribbean Sea, but forecasters do not expect it to have an impact in South Florida.

The National Hurricane Center said the area of low pressure located south-southwest of Jamaica is showing signs of organization and is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms with a 90 percent chance of development over the next two days.

If it becomes a named system, it would be named Ida as it is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday night and impact the Gulf Coast - including the Florida panhandle - by Sunday.

Meanwhile, a second area of low pressure in the central Atlantic has a 70 percent chance of development over the next five days, but the disorganized group of showers and storms is expected to move toward the east and away from the United States.

A third tropical wave in the central Atlantic remains west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and has a 50 percent chance of development over the next five days, but forecasts expect that area to move toward the north and away from the United States.

If those become named systems, they would be named Julian and Kate