Tropical Depression Eleven Still Not Tropical Storm, Not Forecasted to Hit U.S.: NHC

Forecasters predict strengthening to tropical storm force winds at some point Thursday and increasing over the next two days

Tropical Depression Eleven remains a disorganized system in the Atlantic Ocean, but forecasters still anticipate it becoming a tropical storm on Thursday.

The 5 a.m. advisory Thursday keeps the system’s winds at 35 miles per hour with it sitting just under 1100 east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands while moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.

No watches or warnings have been issued, while the National Hurricane Center says residents in the Leeward Islands should remain monitoring the system at this time.

Forecasters predict strengthening to tropical storm force winds at some point Thursday and increasing over the next two days before possibly dissipating back to a tropical depression.

This combination of inhibiting factors is why it's thought this could be a weaker system as it nears the Caribbean with not much more than a few inches of rain. Wind impacts will be low as well with less than a 10 percent chance of seeing tropical storm force winds.

Even if the system were to take a track farther to the south, major impacts aren't expected in South Florida. The system is forecast to face harsher conditions later this week and this will likely keep it from strengthening considerably.

If a tropical storm does form, the system would become "Josephine," the 10th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

2020 hurricane seasonFloridafirst alert weather
