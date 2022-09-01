Tropical Depression Five Forms, Could Become Named Storm While Moving Away From U.S.

While the month of August came to an end without a hurricane in the Atlantic basin for the first time in nine years, September could welcome a named storm within the coming days.

Tropical Depression Five formed Thursday morning with winds of 35 miles per hour as it sits in the northern Atlantic Ocean. It’s moving to the east-northeast at 2 miles per hour and is expected to move away from the United States in the coming days, possibly becoming a tropical storm at some point.

As of Thursday morning, a second area named Invest 91-L maintained an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next five days. While the system may become a tropical depression in a day or two, with any additional organization would likely trigger a name being assigned to the system.

Computer model forecasts are in good agreement that the ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic will force this system to curl up and away from the United States.

The next two storm names on this season’s list are Danielle and Earl.

A third area in the eastern tropical Atlantic is being monitored for development later in the week with formation chances currently at 40 percent.

Only three named storms have formed in the first three months of this year’s season, far below the active seasons of the past several years.