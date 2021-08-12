Tropical Depression Fred Moves Toward Cuba, Expected to Impact Florida This Weekend

Tropical Depression Fred is moving through the waters of the Caribbean on Thursday while all eyes remaining focused on where it could impact South Florida and the Keys this weekend.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center has the system with winds of 35 miles per hour while it sits about 110 miles east of Guantanamo, Cuba. Fred is moving west-northwest at 16 m.p.h.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives, southeastern Bahamas and the Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, and Guantanamo

Some 300,000 customers were without power in the Dominican Republic and more than a half million were affected by swollen rivers that forced part of the aqueduct system to shut down, government officials reported.

Fred became the sixth of the Atlantic hurricane season late Tuesday as it moved past the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on a forecast track that would carry it toward Florida over the weekend.

Forecasters said Fred was expected to become a tropical storm again Thursday as it moved near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas and then pass north of the northern coast of central Cuba on Friday.

Much of South Florida and the Florida Keys remained in the system's cone of concern. South Florida should continue to monitor the forecast for any anticipated impacts Friday night through Sunday.

Beginning Friday into next week, heavy rainfall associated with Fred will impact Florida and parts of the Southeast. Through Monday, 3 to 5 inches of rain is anticipated across the Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula, with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches.