Tropical Depression Nine Could Hit Florida as a Hurricane: Watch the Track Live

Tropical Depression Nine formed Friday in the Atlantic and could have implications for Florida within days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The depression is forecast to strengthen as it moves southeast of Cuba and is expected to become a tropical storm this weekend. If becomes a named system, it would be called Ian.

National Hurricane Center forecasters say the storm could hit Florida as a major Category 3 storm.

Though it is too soon to know what this system wants to do, all of South Florida will need to monitor it in the coming days.

Here is the new #TD9 track. Similar path...possible major #hurricane. This forecast will likely change many times before now and early next week. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/ZcZvHAdV8m — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) September 23, 2022

Meanwhile, a powerful Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring hurricane conditions to Canada Friday night.

As of a recent advisory from the NHC, Tropical Storm Gaston is expected to produce heavy rainfall over the western and central Azores Friday and Saturday, potentially causing landslides and flooding.