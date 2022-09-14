Tropical Depression Seven Forms in Atlantic, Could Become Tropical Storm

Tropical Depression Seven formed Wednesday and could be the next named system of the 2022 hurricane season.

The depression was hundreds of miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moved west at 14 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Wednesday.

The area was expected to reach the Leeward Islands by Friday or Saturday, before moving west over both Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, but forecasters do not expect it to form into a major system.

Tropical Depression Seven is born. The 11am advisory has the system located about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands. There are no watches or warnings at this time. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/KSINl1w1pw — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) September 14, 2022

Tropical storm watches could be issued for portions of the Leeward Islands later Wednesday or Thursday.

If it does become a named system, it would be named Fiona and be the sixth named system of the season.

The last named system, Earl, became a Category 2 hurricane before dying out over the northern Atlantic last weekend.

Earl and the system before it, Hurricane Danielle, formed after just three other named storms formed in the first three months of this year’s season - far below the active seasons of the past several years.