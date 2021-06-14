Tropical Depression Two Forms in Atlantic, Not Expected to Impact U.S.: NHC

The second tropical depression of the 2021 hurricane season formed Monday in the Atlantic Ocean, with forecasts expecting it to continue a move away from the United States.

The well-defined low pressure system is located off the coast of North Carolina. National Hurricane Center radar images indicate storm activity will increase with a 70 percent chance of development over the next two days.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

A short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm could develop as the system is forecast to move northeast away from the United States and dissipate south of Canada.

Adam Berg has the latest on three potential systems not expected to impact Florida.

The NHC says another low-pressure system over the Bay of Campeche could develop in the next few days while it moves near the coast of Mexico. A 20 percent chance of development is forecast over the next two days with a 60 percent chance over the next five days.

The potential system could bring heavy rainfall for portions of Central America and Mexico and possibly impact states like Texas and Louisiana by this weekend.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave just offshore of west Africa could develop in the coming days, with forecasts saying a 10 percent chance of formation in the next two days and a 20 percent chance over the next five days.

If the areas become named storms, they would be named Bill, Claudette and Danny.