Tropical Depressions 17, 18 Form in Atlantic, Not Expected to Impact South Florida

Forecasters are also keeping their eye on two more disturbances expected to gain strength throughout the day

Tropical depressions 17 and 18 formed in the Atlantic on the eve of Labor Day while forecasters continued to monitor two other disturbances also expected to gain strength in the next several days, according to the latest projections from the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical depression 17 was in the middle of the Atlantic Monday with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 km/h), and forecasters expected it to become a tropical storm later in the day.

Tropical depression 18 was moving west at 12 mph (19 km/h). A tropical storm warning was issued for all of the Cabo Verde Islands, and tropical storm force winds were expected in the area throughout the day.

Two other areas forecasters are monitoring seem less likely to develop. One system was in the central Caribbean, where upper-level winds make strengthening unlikely. Forecasters give it a 10 percent chance of forming.

None of the disturbances pose an imminent threat to Florida.

