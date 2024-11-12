Tropical development likely in central Caribbean as hurricane season draws to a close

A tropical wave in the central Caribbean is closely being monitored by the National Hurricane Center and is being referred to as invest 99L.

The disturbance is producing unorganized showers and thunderstorms and has a high chance of developing over the next 7 days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday.

Hurricane Hunter aircraft will fly into the area of concern Wednesday to collect data needed to better forecast the potential storm.

The disturbance will be moving into a conducive area of tropical development just outside of Nicaragua and could be a tropical depression by the end of the week.

The Hurricane season is on.

Heavy rain and wind could impact parts of Central America by the weekend.

If this storm does form, it will be the 18th storm of the hurricane season and will take on the name Sara.

Early next week, we must closely watch this system. Some models bring the storm into the Gulf of Mexico, while others keep it away from the United States.

Models continue to differ with the possible track and intensity.

Hurricane season ends on November 30th.