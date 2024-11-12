Hurricane season

Tropical development likely in central Caribbean as hurricane season draws to a close

The disturbance is producing unorganized showers and thunderstorms and has a high chance of developing over the next 7 days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday

By Llarisa Abreu

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tropical wave in the central Caribbean is closely being monitored by the National Hurricane Center and is being referred to as invest 99L.

The disturbance is producing unorganized showers and thunderstorms and has a high chance of developing over the next 7 days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Hurricane Hunter aircraft will fly into the area of concern Wednesday to collect data needed to better forecast the potential storm.

The disturbance will be moving into a conducive area of tropical development just outside of Nicaragua and could be a tropical depression by the end of the week.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Heavy rain and wind could impact parts of Central America by the weekend.

If this storm does form, it will be the 18th storm of the hurricane season and will take on the name Sara.

Early next week, we must closely watch this system. Some models bring the storm into the Gulf of Mexico, while others keep it away from the United States.

Local

Florida 54 mins ago

Decisions loom for DeSantis after Trump reportedly picks Rubio, adds Waltz

Miami-Dade County 2 hours ago

Behavioral analyst accused of abusing disabled patient at Miami-Dade facility

Models continue to differ with the possible track and intensity, so check back with us at NBC6.com and on our app for the latest tropical updates.

Hurricane season ends on November 30th.

This article tagged under:

Hurricane season
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us