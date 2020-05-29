Tropical Disturbance Being Watched in Atlantic; Little Chance of Development Expected

Officials are monitoring an area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean that is not expected at this time to become a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center says the area is located several hundred miles to the east-southeast of Bermuda as of Friday morning. It is producing a large area of showers and storms along with gusty winds.

Another advisory is scheduled to be released Friday night.

Officials from the NHC say the storm could become a subtropical depression by Friday night or Saturday morning as it moves northward with further development not expected after that.

If it does develop into a named storm, it would be named Cristobal.

The 2020 hurricane season does not start until June 1st, but two systems have been given names earlier this month. Tropical Storm Arthur brought heavy rains to South Florida earlier in May and nearly struck North Carolina before going into the Atlantic Ocean and affecting Bermuda.

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Bertha developed off the coast of South Carolina before making landfall hours later.