Tropical Elementary School's Haley Shurack is Broward's Teacher of the Year

Haley Shurack, who teaches deaf and hard-of-hearing pre-schoolers at Tropical Elementary School, was named Broward County Public Schools' teacher of the year.

Shurack received the honor Friday evening in a special ceremony.

The Teacher of the Year program honors outstanding classroom teachers who inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to excel.

Shurack, who has spent the last three and a half years with BCPS out of her five years in education, said she loves the impact that she is able to make in her students' lives every day.

“They’re coming in really not speaking at all, they can’t tell me when they’re hurt, they can’t tell me what they want to eat. By the time they leave, I can’t get them to stop talking!” Shurack said.

The finalists for teacher of the year were Otto Rodriguez who sponsors the Latinos in Action club and teaches science at South Broward High School, LaShaundra Williams who teaches history at Hallandale Magnet High School, Danielle Bradley who teaches at Coral Glades High School and Jennifer Wilson from Tequesta Trace Middle School.