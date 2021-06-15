Tropical Storm Bill Strengthens, Continues Push Away From United States

Tropical Storm Bill strengthened slightly Tuesday morning while continuing its push away from the United States.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm has winds of 50 miles per hour while sitting just under 250 miles southeast of Massachusetts.

The storm is moving northeast at 31 miles per hour and is expected to weaken Tuesday night as it moves into colder waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasts expect Bill to dissipate on Wednesday.

Near the Gulf of Mexico, a group of disorganized showers and storms sit over the Bay of Campeche and could become a named system in the coming days.

Forecasts have it with a 20 percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 70 percent chance over the next five days.

The system would cause heavy rainfall for Central America and Mexico while also bringing rain to Texas and Louisiana but is not forecast to impact Florida.

A tropical wave located south of the Cabo Verde Islands is slowly moving and could develop, with a 10 percent chance over the next 48 hours and 20 percent chance over the next five days.

Dry air and upper level winds could help limit any chance of formation.

If the systems do become named, they would be given the names Claudette and Danny.