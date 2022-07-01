2022 Hurricane Season

Tropical Storm Bonnie Forms in Caribbean Sea Ahead of Expected Landfall

Forecasts have the system moving across the Caribbean Sea before crossing Central America starting Friday night and emerging over the Pacific Ocean by Saturday

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The second named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season formed Friday with Tropical Storm Bonnie moving in the southwest Caribbean Sea.

The National Hurricane Center reports Bonnie has winds of 40 miles per hour as it sits hundreds of miles east of Nicaragua. The area has slowed in recent days and is moving west at 20 miles per hour.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for portions of the coast of both Nicaragua and Costa Rica while a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for San Andres, Colombia and portions of the cost of both Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

Forecasts have the system moving across the Caribbean Sea before crossing Central America starting Friday night and emerging over the Pacific Ocean by Saturday.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The main impacts to portions of Nicaragua and Costa Rica will be winds gusting to tropical storm force or slightly higher along with heavy rain. Rain will likely be the bigger story. Some isolated rain amounts could reach 12 inches.

Two other potential systems are also being tracked, with one in the northern Gulf of Mexico expected to impact Texas. An area in the central Atlantic Ocean has a 10 percent chance of development over the next five days as it moves to the west-northwest.

Hurricane Season 2022

2022 Hurricane Season May 31

Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022: NBC 6's Guide for South Florida Residents

2022 Hurricane Season Jun 1

First Alert Hurricane Special: Staying Ahead of the Storm

One thing that seems to be likely is the moisture from this wave not reaching South Florida until at least Tuesday or Wednesday, after the 4th of July. Computer models show this tropical wave could spread rain across the area, but it's early and the NBC 6 First Alert Weather team will continue to watch.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began June 1 with researchers predicting an "above-normal" year.

The first named system occurred in early June, when Tropical Storm Alex formed off Florida's east coast after moving across the state, dropping massive rainfall and causing flooding in South Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season is 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Last month, NOAA released their predictions for this year, calling for an "above-normal" 2022 with 14-21 named storms expected.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

2022 Hurricane SeasonFloridaNational Hurricane Center
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us