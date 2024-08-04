Tropical Storm Debby expected to strengthen rapidly and become hurricane before landfall in Florida

Tropical Storm Debby is strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico, with tropical storm force wind extending outward up to 140 miles from the center as it sits about 155 miles southwest of Tampa at this time.

According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Debby has maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour and is expected to strengthen rapidly before making a landfall in the Big Bend region.

Debby is expected to stay over the open waters through the day on Sunday but impacts will continue, especially for the western side of Florida. The forward movement is slightly slower, at 13 mph, which will allow even more time for this storm to get up to a hurricane before landfall.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

By tonight we could see the intensification happen into a hurricane as it approaches landfall in the Big Bend on Monday morning.

Debby moved across western Cuba on Saturday as a depression before it reached the eastern Gulf of Mexico, where it reached tropical storm status, the NHC said.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the Florida Gulf coast from the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River, while a hurricane watch was in effect for the Florida coast west of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass and the Florida coast east of the Suwannee River to Yankeetown.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge including the Dry

Tortugas and the west coast of the Florida peninsula from south of the Suwannee River to East Cape Sable.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for the Florida Keys north of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Channel 5

Bridge, and the Florida coast west of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach

Heavy wind, rain and flooding were expected along the system's path, with maximum rainfall totals up to 15 inches possible in some areas, the NHC said.

"This rainfall will likely result in areas of locally considerable flash and urban flooding, with river flooding expected," the NHC said.

Impacts in South Florida

Windy weather will continue across our area with gusts 25-35+ mph. This will keep beach hazards in the forecast too. It’ll be hot and humid through the area today when we are not seeing any of the tropical rain. So be mindful of any flags posted at the beach fronts. The surf is choppy and rip currents are expected.

Flood watches remain in effect with the chance for scattered heavy rain and gusty wind throughout the day. Rain accumulations are expected to be between 1-3” with some spots up to 5” across South Florida. This could lead to flooding in urban and poor drainage areas.

Isolated tornadoes are going to be possible in the rain bands that work through the area. While there will be more dry time today, there could still be active squalls that move through this afternoon and evening.

Coastal flooding concerns are still ongoing in the middle and lower keys from breaker waves 6 to 8 ft. Conditions will slowly improve for us the further north this system tracks.