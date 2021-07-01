Tropical Storm Elsa Forms in Atlantic, South Florida Remains in Cone of Concern

The fifth named storm of the 2021 hurricane season formed early Thursday morning with Tropical Storm Elsa churning in the Atlantic Ocean.

The 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows the system with winds at 40 miles per hour sitting over 850 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands and moving west at 25 mph.

Tropical storm warnings are in place for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia and St. Vincent along with the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Guadeloupe.

Portions of South Florida remain in the cone of concern with Elsa forecast to move across the area as early as Monday evening. No watches or warnings have been issued at this time for South Florida.

The best-case scenario would be the storm missing South Florida far south or far east. If the storm approaches Key West, that would bring high impact weather to the Keys and disruptive, tropical bands of wind and rain to Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Surfside.

As much as eight inches of rain is expected to fall starting Friday for areas included in the Windward Islands and Barbados, which may lead to isolated flooding and mudslides.