Tropical Storm Fiona Forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Fiona has officially formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named system of the season.

On Wednesday the storm was hundreds of miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moved west at 13 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Wednesday.

The storm was expected to reach the Leeward Islands by Friday or Saturday, before moving west over both Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, but forecasters do not expect it to form into a major system.

Tropical storm watches could be issued for portions of the Leeward Islands later Wednesday or Thursday.

The last named system, Earl, became a Category 2 hurricane before dying out over the northern Atlantic last weekend.

Earl and the system before it, Hurricane Danielle, formed after just three other named storms formed in the first three months of this year’s season - far below the active seasons of the past several years.