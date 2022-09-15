Tropical Storm Watches Issued for Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands for Fiona

Tropical Storm Fiona increased in strength Thursday as it made its way west toward the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico.

Fiona's maximum sustained winds increased to 60 mph as it moved west at 14 mph about 425 miles east of the Leeward Islands, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Thursday.

A tropical storm watch was issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Marteen, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Anguilla, Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy and St. Martin.

Fiona, which formed Wednesday, was expected to reach the Leeward Islands by Friday or Saturday, before moving west over both Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

Little change in strength was expected over the next few days and forecasters do not expect it to form into a major system.

Forecasts have winds pushing some of the thunderstorms away from the system and eventually pushing it away from the United States.

Between three and eight inches of rain are expected for parts of the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola. Flash flooding is possible for parts of the area.

The last named system, Earl, became a Category 2 hurricane before dying out over the northern Atlantic last weekend.

Earl and the system before it, Hurricane Danielle, formed after just three other named storms formed in the first three months of this year’s season - far below the active seasons of the past several years.