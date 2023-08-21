Tropical Storm Gert forms in the Atlantic as forecasters keep an eye on Franklin and Emily

The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking five areas in the Atlantic, three of which are tropical storms.

Tropical Storm Gert formed overnight and is located about 455 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

The NHC believes Gert will be short-lived, however, as it is quickly unraveling. As of the 5 a.m. update, it has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph.

Forecasters said Gert is expected to become a remnant low Monday and dissipate on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Emily

Meteorologists are also tracking Tropical Storm Emily, which is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by Monday evening.

The storm is about 1165 miles from the Cape Verde Islands with 40 mph winds.

Tropical Storm Franklin

Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to strengthen before it reaches Hispaniola late Tuesday, the NHC said.

The storm will likely bring more than a foot of rain for Hispaniola and Puerto Rico this week with possible landfall in Hispaniola overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning as a tropical storm.

Boy did it get busy in a hurry! Tropical Storm #Franklin poses the biggest threat to land as tropical storm winds and 1 foot or more of rain is possible from Hispaniola east to Puerto Rico. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/LRkgrKq8ag — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) August 21, 2023

Tropical storm warnings are in place for the southern coast of Hispaniola which means tropical storm winds are likely within 36 hours.

The biggest impacts will likely be from rain as more than a foot is expected.

Franklin currently has maximum sustained winds at 50 mph.

Other areas of interest

The NHC is tracking two more areas of interest in the Atlantic.

A system located in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression or storm by Tuesday. The tropical wave is moving toward the western Gulf of Mexico coastline.

Forecasters said Tropical storm watches or warnings may be necessary on Monday for portions of the southern Texas and northern Mexico coastlines.

This system has a 70% chance of development over the next two days.

Forecasters are also watching a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic near the Cape Verde Islands.

Forecasters believe a tropical depression is expected to form this week. It has about a 40% chance of forming in the next 48 hours, but a 70% chance of formation over the next seven days.